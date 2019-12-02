Not all is smooth in vaping, do it with utmost care

Not sure what e-cigarettes are all about? Here are five facts that will help you:

E-cigarettes are for people who are trying to quit smoking.

Thought it would be pretty cool to start vaping? Well, consider that e-cigarettes are actually a safer alternative to people who are smokers.

While e-cigarettes are less risky than smoking, many countries have outlawed them, including Australia and India.

Chief executive of Action on Smoking & Health, Deborah Arnott, notes that there have been strides to ensure that vapers are of legal age and that more compliant products are being sold.

"In both cases, the biggest culprit is specialist vape shops, which is not good," she says.

E-cigarettes are not a fad for kids.

While cigarettes being taboo has not stopped underage smokers, Dan Marchant, one of the founding members and directors of the UK Vaping Industry Association, says they have continued to share messages of the health risks of being an underage vaper.

"You have to give the message that if you don't smoke then why the hell would you want to vape," he says.

"Although this is far less harmful than smoking, at no point have we said that this is not harmful. So, if you have been smoking for over 20 years your lungs are pretty buggered but this is massively beneficial to you."

There are alternatives that exclude smoking.

Sure, it might not be the most chic thing to sniff snuff in public but there are many oral alternatives. Take Snus, an oral tobacco product that can be kept in the mouth for 20 minutes to give the sensation of nicotine.

Vaping can help pregnant women who are smokers.

While vaping is in no way promoted for pregnant women who are non-smokers, vice chair of the National Nicotone Alliance, Louise Ross, says e-cigarettes have been of assistance to pregnant women who are trying to quit cigarettes or are already using vapes and avoiding relapse.

"People are twice as likely to have a smoke-free pregnancy if they vape rather than when they use NRT (nicotine replacement therapy) because it's so popular and it's easy to use, so people feel assured by this," says Ross.