Chaos at Menlyn mall as man shot dead in broad daylight

“Preliminary reports further indicate that the suspect retreated to his vehicle and returned with a firearm and fired more than one shot at the deceased, who was attempting to diffuse the situation.

"The man was declared dead on the scene."

Eye witness Siphokazi Bhengu took to Twitter to detail what she experienced. “I witnessed the Menlyn Maine shooting at close range. I am so shook. I don’t think I have [ever] cried so much,” she wrote.

Others expressed their fear at the sound of the gunshots.

Peters said police seized the firearm used by the suspect. The motive for the shooting is yet to be established.

The man is expected to appear soon in the Pretoria magistrate's court on a murder charge.