Mangaung residents won't be in the dark after payment agreement reached with Eskom

Eskom's plans to cut electricity supply to the Mangaung municipality have been put on hold.

Eskom had planned to cut power from Tuesday for non-payment, but an agreement has been reached that will stop this from happening.

Eskom announced on Friday that, after a meeting with between itself, Free State co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thembeni Nxangisa, and Centlec — which delivers power to the municipality — a payment agreement was reached.

“Therefore, Eskom will not be continuing with planned interruptions,” the power utility said in a statement.