South Africa

Mangaung residents won't be in the dark after payment agreement reached with Eskom

By Ernest Mabuza - 30 November 2019 - 10:01
Eskom will no longer cut power to the Mangaung municipality after a payment agreement was reached.
Eskom will no longer cut power to the Mangaung municipality after a payment agreement was reached.
Image: Business Times

Eskom's plans to cut electricity supply to the Mangaung municipality have been put on hold.

Eskom had planned to cut power from Tuesday for non-payment, but an agreement has been reached that will stop this from happening.

Eskom announced on Friday that, after a meeting with between itself, Free State co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thembeni Nxangisa, and Centlec — which delivers power to the municipality — a payment agreement was reached.

“Therefore, Eskom will not be continuing with planned interruptions,” the power utility said in a statement.

Eskom threatens to cut power in Free State metros over R36.5bn unpaid bills

Eskom has threatened to cut electricity to three Free State municipalities, including the Mangaung metro, from next Tuesday.
News
4 days ago

Eskom said Bloemfontein, Botshabelo, Thaba Nchu, Dewetsdorp, Wepener and Van Stadensrus would have been hit with power cuts from 6am to 8pm daily.

However, Eskom's notice to terminate power to two other Free State municipalities, Mafube local municipality and the Mantsopa local municipality, which it issued on Monday, still stood.

In total, Eskom is owed a total of close to R40bn in debt by municipalities and individual users.

Table motion of no confidence against mayor or face legal action - warns DA

The DA in Mangaung has given speaker Mxolisi Siyonzana seven working days to convene a special council meeting to debate and vote on its motion of no ...
News
3 months ago

Mpumalanga ANC appoints regional task team to merge two regions

The ANC provincial committee (PEC) of Mpumalanga has disbanded its two regions, Ehlanzeni and Bohlabela, to form one region as per instruction from ...
News
4 months ago

Mangaung water restricted after city reneges on promises to pay debt

Bloem Water imposed restrictions on Monday to areas under the Mangaung municipality due to nonpayment of water bills.
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X