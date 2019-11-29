Zuma's ex-lawyers Mike Hellens and Dawie Joubert 'detained' in Namibia

Former president Jacob Zuma's lawyers, advocates Mike Hellens and Dawie Joubert, were arrested in Namibia on Friday, local media reported.

Several media outlets took to Twitter on Friday, reporting that Hellens and Joubert had been detained by immigration officials for working in the country without work permits.

Both of them have previously represented Zuma, and Hellens has also previously represented Zuma's son Duduzane.

Contacted on his cellphone on Friday, Hellens said: "I can't talk. I can't talk. I'll talk when I can."

They were in the country to represent six people, including two former Namibian ministers, Bernhard Esau, 61, and Sacky Shanghala, 42, who were arrested over their alleged involvement in a fishing quota kickback scandal.

The "Fishrot 6" case was in court on Thursday but was postponed to Friday when the six were expected to apply for bail.

But there was drama outside the courtroom.

According to the New Era newspaper, Hellens and Joubert's passports had been confiscated.