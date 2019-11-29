South Africa

Zuma's ex-lawyers Mike Hellens and Dawie Joubert 'detained' in Namibia

By Ernest Mabuza and Matthew Savides - 29 November 2019 - 14:40
Advocates Mike Hellens and Dawie Joubert were reportedly arrested in Namibia on Friday for allegedly working in the country without a work permit.
Image: Twitter via @NewEraNewspaper

Former president Jacob Zuma's lawyers, advocates Mike Hellens and Dawie Joubert, were arrested in Namibia on Friday, local media reported.

Several media outlets took to Twitter on Friday, reporting that Hellens and Joubert had been detained by immigration officials for working in the country without work permits.

Both of them have previously represented Zuma, and Hellens has also previously represented Zuma's son Duduzane.

Contacted on his cellphone on Friday, Hellens said: "I can't talk. I can't talk. I'll talk when I can."

They were in the country to represent six people, including two former Namibian ministers, Bernhard Esau, 61, and Sacky Shanghala, 42, who were arrested over their alleged involvement in a fishing quota kickback scandal.

The "Fishrot 6" case was in court on Thursday but was postponed to Friday when the six were expected to apply for bail.

But there was drama outside the courtroom.

According to the New Era newspaper, Hellens and Joubert's passports had been confiscated.

Other news organisation also reported on the arrests.

According to The Namibian, Joubert was representing former justice minister Shanghala while Hellens was representing ex-fisheries minister Bernard Esau.

The publication reported that Esau, Shanghala, the former managing director of Investec Asset Management in Namibia, James Hatuikulipi, 44, suspended Investec Namibia clients director Ricardo Gustavo 44, Esau's son-in-law Tamson "Fitty" Hatuikulipi 38, and Pius "Taxa" Mwatelulo 31, made their first court appearances before magistrate Linus Samunzala yesterday.

The six men were arrested on Wednesday.

