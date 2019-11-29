South Africa

WATCH | Black Friday Sale: Early bargain hunters queue for hours

By Claudia Stagoff - 29 November 2019 - 08:51

The day many South Africans have been waiting for has arrived! People lined up at stores from 5am on November 29 2019 to make sure they were first in line to score some of SA's biggest deals.

For two people who have never participated in Black Friday before, Mark Barrie and Cheryl Anthony know what it takes to get a good deal. After waiting in line since 3pm on Thursday, they were the first shoppers in line to enter Game at Canal Walk.

“We could’ve bought online, but we wanted to experience this in person,” said Anthony.

Inside Game, just minutes before midnight, store manager Nizaam Pramat gave the employees a pep talk, preparing them for the big rush to come.

Pramat led the employees and customers waiting in a countdown from five, keeping the crowd excited and organised.

“We’re able to help our customers save and associate the brand with good deals,” said Pramat, who has worked at Game the last three Black Fridays.

He said the nationwide chain of stores hopes to save customers R100m this Black Friday, adding that the best deal they are offering is on the TVs.

With two TVs already in their cart, Mihlali Waqu and his little sister confirmed Pramat’s guarantee.

The first person to grab a television upon entering the store, Waqu said he spent three hours waiting, ready to get what he came for.

How Black Friday changed shopping patterns

Black Friday, which became an annual shopping tradition for bargain hunters two years ago in SA, has dramatically changed the behaviour of consumers ...
Business
1 day ago

How best to navigate Black Friday

Black Friday is just 24 hours away and consumers are already being bombarded with promotional deals and widely advertised offers.
Opinion
2 days ago

Shopping hacks to help you prepare for Black Friday

We round up some hacks to make your Black Friday shopping as easy as can be.
S Mag
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X