South Africa

PODCAST | True Crime SA shines a spotlight on gender-based violence

True Crime South Africa

By Nicole ENGELBRECHT - 29 November 2019 - 12:03
Mandy Silva was found brutally beaten and strangled to death in her home in 2015
Mandy Silva was found brutally beaten and strangled to death in her home in 2015
Image: Supplied

The annual commemoration of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence began on November 25 and runs until 10 December.

This week True Crime South Africa dedicates its Spotlight minisode to crimes of this nature.

Included in the discussion is the unsolved murder of Mandy Silva, who was found brutally beaten and strangled to death in her home in 2015.

There’s also an update in the murder case of Jesse Hess and her grandfather, Chris Lategan.

A convicted wife-killer’s ex-girlfriend shows us why we should play our cards close to our chests on social media.

The power of podcasting is proved as a sexual predator goes to ground after being exposed by a courageous rape survivor.

Remember their stories:

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082 821 3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

PODCAST | Samurai swords, Satanism and Slipknot — SA’s strange school murder

Armed with three swords and replica masks resembling those worn by the heavy metal band Slipknot, Morné Harmse went on a rampage, taking one innocent ...
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | DNA solves 12-year-old cold case

This week in True Crime SA’s Spotlight minisode we reveal the details behind a 12-year-old cold case that was recently solved through the hard work ...
News
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Pinetown unsolved serial murders: the River Strangler

In 1995 a serial killer prowled the streets of Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal. He would take the lives of two teenage girls and leave two other young women ...
News
2 weeks ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X