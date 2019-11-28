Workers refuse to pay back 'early Christmas'

They thought Christmas had arrived early when their employer "blessed" them with salaries 10 days before payday.

But when the Nkomazi municipality in Malalane, Mpumalanga, realised the mistake, it told its 1,073 employees that they would not be paid again at the end of the month.

The workers rebelled, shutting down water supply for a day to the towns and villages the municipality services.

The municipality buckled under pressure and paid them on October 25.

But then the municipality wanted its money back and imposed a 20% salary deduction over seven months in an attempt to recoup the R13m it had irregularly spent on salaries on October 15.

The workers were having none of it, saying they regarded the first payments in the month of October as "a gift" from the employer.

The Nkomazi municipality said it was all one big "mistake" and insisted that the money should be paid back.