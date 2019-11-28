Tomas Muchanga finds niche in wired art

When strolling around in Melville, Johannesburg, one might be enchanted by the bars, restaurants and clothing shops in the area.

However, a quick stroll down 7th Avenue, you will find a number of informal traders, particularly the ones who sell art.

One of those traders is Tomas Muchanga from Mozambique. He has been selling wired art to make a living.

While this has allowed him to feed his family, Muchanga shares that making wired art is a skill that he learnt as a child in the outskirts of Maputo.

"We didn't have toys, so you created your own," said Muchanga.

It was not until his friend appreciated Muchanga's skills that he saw the potential of it as a business.

"There was a young white friend of mine who used to appreciate my design because I was always creating something - bicycles, airplanes, motorbikes, a lot of things," said Muchanga.