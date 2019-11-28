Teacher dies after brick thrown at car on N1 near Paarl

A high school teacher died after being hit in the face by a brick that was hurled at the car she was travelling in with her husband near Paarl.

“It is such a tragic and unnecessary violent act,” said a message shared with staff, parents and pupils by New Orleans Secondary School on its Facebook page.

“This is such a sad day for us as a New Orleans family, to inform you of the passing of a beloved friend, colleague and beloved teacher, Mrs Michelle Pietersen ...

“Our prayers are with her husband, Mr Anton Pietersen, her children and grandchildren, as well as the extended family,” the school said.