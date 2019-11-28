School nutrition scheme milked of nearly R3m in Eastern Cape

A former department of education employee who allegedly siphoned off almost R3m earmarked for a school nutrition procurement programme faces charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and racketeering.

Zukiswa Wana, 47, appeared briefly in the East London magistrate’s court on Thursday.

She appeared alongside co-accused Milisa Ngcukana, 41, Sibulele Mnyande, 39, and Mzodumo Sijadu, 54.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said that between 2012 and 2013, the department of education in the Eastern Cape was allegedly defrauded of R2.9m by Wana, who was attached to the school nutrition procurement programme, in collusion with service providers.