Get a bargain on ANC regalia this Black Friday

There is a Black Friday Sale for everyone in Tata's SA.

ANC comrades will not be on the sidelines protesting against exploitation by white monopoly capital, instead they have decided that if they can't beat them, they may as well join them.

ANC supporters can buy a colourful array of regalia from their online merchandise store. From bags and wallets to shoes, you can find it all.

Here are just some of the products where prices have been slashed by 72% for their supporters:

ANC handbags have been decreased from around R2300 to R650.

Wallets have been slashed from around R550 to R300.

Takkies have been decreased from R750 to R450.

The ANC store sells blankets, jump suits, dresses, mugs and cups, t-shirts, head gear and even ties.

Although we are still far off from our next elections, some ANC comrades may just start buying clothes in bulk for the next round of campaigning, especially the takkies.