South Africa

Two crewmen in round the world yacht race evacuated off Durban

By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER - 27 November 2019 - 14:03
Two crewmen were evacuated from the yacht Unicef, taking part in the Clipper Round the World Race. They both needed medical attention.
Two yacht crewmen participating in the Clipper Round the World Race were evacuated from their vessel in Durban on Tuesday after they both needed medical attention.

Roy Wienand, deputy station commander of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), said a team had to escort the yacht Unicef into Durban harbour.

“Two males were taken off the yacht and transported to hospital by Netcare 911 ambulance services.”

One had suffered a medical emergency while the other sustained an injury during the race.

“NSRI Durban duty crew were initially placed on alert on Saturday when the yacht was diverted from 600 nautical miles offshore to head to the nearest port, Durban,” he said.

Wienand said both men were in a stable condition.

“The yacht replenished while in port before rejoining the race,” he added.

X