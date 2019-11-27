Suspect killed, four arrested during shoot-out with police

One person died and four others were arrested during a shoot-out with police on the R21 highway in Pretoria on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the suspects had been linked to thefts in Gauteng.

“Police have been looking for suspects responsible for stealing motorbikes, boats and caravans in the province.

“Through police intelligence, information was received that the suspects would be stealing a motorbike somewhere in Pretoria,” said Masondo.