Series of cleft lip surgeries to give kids perfect smiles

Children's laughter and screaming could be heard in the passages of ward 13 at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto.

You would be forgiven to think that you had just walked into a daycare centre as the walls are painted and have colourful pictures hanging on them.

The children between the ages of four months and 11 years could be seen chasing each other in the corridors.

At least 12 of these children were at the institution where they were to undergo life-changing operations from the Smile Foundation. The operations will be in the main cleft lip and palate-related surgeries.

Sitting in one of the corners were the parents and guardians of the children who were equally excited and anxious.

Seipati Nvuinande, 34, releases a sigh of relief as she walks outside of theatre where her 10-month daughter Amohelang was operated for a cleft lip.

"She is still in the recovery room. I thank God that everything went well, I just pray for my daughter's speedy recovery. I kept praying throughout the operation for everything to go well. Her lips are still swollen, but I am proud of her bravery," she said.