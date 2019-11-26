One toddler killed, another critical, in apparent ambush in KwaZulu-Natal

A two-year-old girl has been killed and a three-year-old boy left in a critical condition after a shooting in Cato Ridge, outside Pietermaritzburg, on Tuesday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics were called to the scene of a shooting in Enkanyezini on Tuesday, where they found a toddler and a man shot dead inside a car. They later discovered six other people had also been shot.

The car was left riddled with bullets on a small road in the area.

“Medics assessed the two and found they had sustained numerous gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead,” said Meiring.

Meiring said they were told that six other people, including a three-year-old boy, had been taken from the scene and transported privately to a nearby clinic.