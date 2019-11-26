South Africa

One toddler killed, another critical, in apparent ambush in KwaZulu-Natal

By LWANDILE BHENGU - 26 November 2019 - 16:49
Two people, including a toddler, were killed and six others were injured in a shooting in Cato Ridge, outside Pietermaritzburg, in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday
Image: Supplied: ER24

A two-year-old girl has been killed and a three-year-old boy left in a critical condition after a shooting in Cato Ridge, outside Pietermaritzburg, on Tuesday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics were called to the scene of a shooting in Enkanyezini on Tuesday, where they found a toddler and a man shot dead inside a car. They later discovered six other people had also been shot.

The car was left riddled with bullets on a small road in the area.

“Medics assessed the two and found they had sustained numerous gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead,” said Meiring.

Meiring said they were told that six other people, including a three-year-old boy, had been taken from the scene and transported privately to a nearby clinic.

“At the clinic, medics assessed the patients and found that the three-year-old was in a critical condition while five adults had sustained minor to moderate injuries. The patients were treated for their injuries and the critically injured child provided with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the child was airlifted by the AMS medical helicopter,” he said.

SAPS KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said Umsunduzi police were investigating two murder charges.

"It is alleged that today at 09:15am, a vehicle with eight occupants was travelling on Nagle Dam Main Road. While they were crossing the bridge near the local clinic, three unknown armed men showed up. They fired several shots towards them and there was an exchange of gunfire.

"Two occupants in the vehicle - a two-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man - were fatally shot by unknown suspects. The suspects fled the scene to the nearby bushes. The injured victims were taken to hospital for medical attention. The motive is yet to be established as the investigations continue."

