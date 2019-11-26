Justice ministry misses ConCourt deadline over polygamous marriage law

The justice ministry has failed to meet a two-year deadline to change the law to protect women in polygamous marriages.

The country's apex court told the ministry to amend the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act (RCMA) to ensure the equitable distribution of assets should a spouse in a polygamous marriage die.

The court on Tuesday dismissed an application by justice minister Ronald Lamola for a year-long extension to finalise the law.

Lamola had applied for the extension six weeks ago. He provided several reasons for the failure to change the legislation, including that 2018 and 2019 were atypical years in the legislative process due to the national elections. He said the elections led to inevitable interruptions and changed the ordinary deadlines for government departments to submit bills to be passed.

Lamola said the bulk of the work had been done, and the process now largely rested with parliament. A few loose ends which needed to be tied up by his department included consultations with the National House of Traditional Leaders, given public interest in the Bill.

But the court said it had given sufficient time for the amendments to be made.

It further referred to the 2017 judgment, which had given provision of what should happen should the executive fail to deliver.

“This court [had] ordered that in the event that parliament failed to address the defect, this regime would continue to apply after the period of suspension,” the latest constitutional court ruling read.

The regime referred to states: “Wives and husbands will have joint and equal ownership and other rights to, and joint and equal rights of management and control over, marital property, and these rights shall be exercised as follows:

In respect of all house property, by the husband and the wife of the house concerned, jointly and in the best interests of the family unit constituted by the house concerned; and

in respect of all family property, by the husband and all the wives, jointly and in the best interests of the whole family constituted by the various houses.

each spouse retains exclusive rights to her or his personal property.”

This ruling had been delivered following the court’s findings that the law that governed matrimonial property in customary marriages essentially discriminated against certain categories of women and was therefore unconstitutional.

Section 7(1) of the RCMA of 1998 provides that wives who entered into customary marriages before the act was passed do not have marital property rights.