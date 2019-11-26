Jacob Zuma chose Gupta family over his responsibilities as head of state: Mo Shaik

Former intelligence boss Riaz "Mo" Shaik believes former president Jacob Zuma could not separate his personal relationship with members of the Gupta family from his responsibilities as president.

In his second appearance at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday, Shaik, once a long-time friend of Zuma, said the former president was not fully cognisant of his constitutional responsibilities when he took office.

Shaik was continuing his testimony from Monday, when he described two meetings in 2011, one with Zuma and another with then intelligence minister Siyabonga Cwele, in which pleas for an investigation into members of the Gupta family were shot down.

The meetings were held after Shaik and other directors at the State Security Agency (SSA) decided to launch investigations into the Gupta family, with a focus on their political influence and business interests.

Shaik alleged that Zuma and Cwele played a role in halting the investigation.