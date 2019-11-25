Young artist is a masterpiece from the old block

The nine-year-old son of a renowned South African artist has taken social media by storm after showing signs of following in his dad's footsteps.

Chuma Dyaloyi, the son of Ricky Dyaloyi, told SowetanLIVE that he sold out all 16 of his portraits at his school Auburn House during a market day at the weekend. His sister Sindiswa posted his pictures which have since gone viral.

“All of my friend’s parents and grandparents were buying my art and we were sold out by the end of the day,” Chuma said.

He said his paintings are depicting the children of Cape Town where he lives.

“They (portraits) are about the children of Cape Town. I wanted to show my skill and my ability to tell a story.”

The drawings took him two days to complete and were sold at R20 a pop.

The grade 3 pupil said he started drawing when he was three-years-old and enjoys it because there are no rules to art.

“I started drawing at three or five. I really love it because I can do whatever I like.”

Although Chuma wants to be an artist like his dad, he said this would not be his main career.

“I want to be a businessman and do art as a hobby.”