South Africa

WATCH | Internet sensation Max the dog does doughnuts for an hour before cops swoop

By Jessica Levitt - 25 November 2019 - 13:37

Meet Max the lab who drove a car for an hour, in reverse, before emergency officials swooped in to help.

Yup, this is a true story.

The Guardian reports residents in Port St Lucie, Florida, US, called emergency officials after a car was spotted doing doughnuts for more than an hour in their hood.

Inside was a black labrador, Max, who was seen jumping around while the car went round and round.

The Independent reports the dog was unharmed after rescue personnel arrived on the scene to rescue Max and the car.

Footage of the car going around in circles has been widely shared on the internet, with Max becoming an instant internet sensation.

Durban woman finds 1.9-metre-long black mamba in her garden

A Durban woman got the shock of her life when a 1.9-meter black mamba slithered into her garden
News
8 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Suspected robber killed in Bedford Centre shoot-out
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
X