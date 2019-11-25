Humble people's servant ushered SA into digital age

A silent giant has fallen. When I heard of Solly Mokoetle's passing, my heart sank.

I was saddened, but when I look back, I am filled with pride for having worked with him.

The uncle Solly I know, as he was affectionately known in the department of communications while I was the minister, was the most humble, daring and insightful person.

When he unceremoniously left the SABC, to many it was the end of him. To me, it was just the beginning.

There are some who now claim him as their hero and a comrade, yet they took cover when days were dark. Little did we know that the road to hell is paved with good intentions.

His departure must have been a period one can only imagine was full of pain and emotionally draining.

Broadcasting is the only language he knew in the main since 1976 when he left the country.

To me, he remained a veteran broadcaster. His Struggle credentials "tower" above the rest and he is undisputed, as the ANC Veterans League has said.

It is by no coincidence that he was selected with a group of 10 and sent to Moscow to specialise in broadcasting during the apartheid era.

This was when the ANC had requested the Angolan government, under the leadership of Agostinho Neto, to use its broadcast facilities.

His return to Angola from Moscow in 1977 was met with baptism of fire - he underwent military training with the June 16 Detachment in Benguela Province.

The first broadcast of Radio Freedom from Luanda took place in June 1977, with Mokoetle as head of the unit.

Later, he became the head of Radio Freedom in Tananarive, Madagascar, in 1979 and in 1982 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

When malome Solly joined the SABC at the dawn of our democracy, he worked tirelessly, rising through the ranks to ultimately become its group chief executive officer.

As fate would have it, things happened and the rest is history.

When I was appointed minister of communications, I was met with a stagnant programme called digital migration. It had not moved an inch since it was announced by Cabinet in 2010.

It required a broadcasting giant who was equal to the task. I literally searched for him. I found him somewhere in Magaliesburg.

He was not just late but malome Solly was very late. I waited for him for three hours. As my elder, I pardoned his tardiness.

I could have left and attended to other matters of national importance but didn't.

I was amazed by his humility. An unassuming character, jobless and broke, but his spirit was unbroken.

There were good and bad times. I recall at some point a newspaper headline screaming: "Solly Mokoetle missing".