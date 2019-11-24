Rural school's pupils go through the year without exams

"It is very sad to see the future of these kids going down the drain. The principal does not even bother to come to school. We last saw him when the children were supposed to start writing their exams but he did not say much even then,"Msuzane said.

"We are jut left in the dark and we don’t know what is going on.”

Noxolo Nombewu, 34, who attended the same school, said in her day the school was doing well.

“Things changed with the arrival of the [current] principal at the beginning of this year. They last wrote class tests in May and after that nothing happened. I was shocked when my child came with his June report even though they did not write. The report showed that he did extremely well in all his subjects,” Nombewu said.

Mzikayise Mhlozana, 57, said it pained them as parents to see their children sitting at home doing nothing.

“I can show you my child’s books; they are just clean. These children are hungry for education but a teacher decided to take that away from them. Our children will not progress to the next level. Their right to education has been taken away from them by an ignorant teacher,” Mhlozana said.

Mhlozana said the parents decided that the children should stay at home for their safety.

“They were not writing and we did not want them to end up fighting and hurting each other because they did not have a teacher to guide them. We are also worried that they will have to go to the nearest village because we only have one primary school in our village,” he said.

Mtima said the department is also investigating allegations that the pupils did not write their June exams.