South Africa

KZN sacks seven teachers for sexual misconduct

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 24 November 2019 - 16:14
KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said the department would not hesitate to isolate any person who took advantage of pupils..
KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said the department would not hesitate to isolate any person who took advantage of pupils..
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu has signed off the expulsion of seven educators and one administrator who had been facing sexually related cases involving  pupils.

Mshengu said the department has taken a decision to get rid of the seven educators and  one administrator after it had exhausted all internal disciplinary processes.

“The affected officials were given fair disciplinary hearing before they were finally expelled,” Mshengu said.

Bogus education department official arrested for 'raping' a learner

A 28-year-old Mpumalanga man, masquerading as a government official, has been arrested for allegedly raping an 18-year-old pupil after promising ...
News
3 weeks ago

He said  the majority of teachers in the province were role models to pupils, and they inspired and encouraged pupils to strive for greatness and fullest potential.

“We do however have a few educators who continue to disappoint in terms of their behaviour in as far as sexual misconduct is concerned.

"Children should be safe at school and with their teachers. Teachers and other adults supervising young people build up trust through their close contact every day. So it is particularly damaging when that trust is abused or broken and sexually inappropriate behaviour takes place.”

Mshengu added that the department would not hesitate to isolate any person who took advantage of pupils.

“We seek to create a safe learning environment for all learners.”

Female teacher arrested for raping Bloemfontein primary school pupil

A 28-year-old female teacher has been arrested for allegedly raping a boy at a primary school in Bloemfontein, police said.
News
4 days ago

Woman teacher at top Cape Town boys' school quits amid sex probe

A woman teacher at one of South Africa's top private schools has resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct with several pupils.
News
1 month ago

Teacher in whites-only town Orania arrested for alleged statutory rape

Police have arrested a teacher from the whites-only town Orania in the Northern Cape for allegedly having sex with a minor.
News
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
Violent clashes between police and Zimbabwean opposition party members
X