'Our goal was to save SAA': Wage agreement will benefit everyone, say unions

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) said on Friday that the wage agreement reached with SAA would not only benefit workers, but also the airline's management.

On Friday, the unions and SAA reached a wage agreement that saw the end of a weeklong stayaway.

The unions were demanding an 8% increase, while SAA was offering 5.9%.

The unions gave their members the go-ahead to sign the agreement, which was negotiated through the CCMA.