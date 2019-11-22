Taxi association rewards its graduate Nkazimulo Khumalo

An East Rand taxi driver who graduated with a Bachelor's degree in education has been rewarded by his association with a refund of the fees he spent on his studies.

Nkazimulo Khumalo, a taxi driver from Ivory Park Taxi Association (Ipta), was hailed as a shining example among his colleagues after he graduated from Unisa last week. The 28-year-old, who hails from Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, will be refunded the R52,500 tuition fees he paid for his studies for five years.

Ipta chairperson Buti Mkonza, who invited Khumalo to the association's annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, made the pledge.

Mkonza said they decided to call Khumalo to congratulate him for his hard work.

"I was impressed with the fact that he did not come knocking on our doors for financial assistance even though he knows that we assist lots of high school pupils from around Ivory Park," he said.

"We have adopted 10 high schools and we give laptops to matriculants who have excelled in their final examinations and we also give out bursaries. I am very impressed he took his education serious."