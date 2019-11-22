Sowetan's young scribe scoops top award

Barely two years after setting foot in a newsroom, the Sowetan's junior reporter Karabo Ledwaba has set about blazing the journalism trail, scooping the Vodacom Young Journalist of the Year Award.

Among her prizes, the 25-year old won an all-expense paid trip to study at the renowned Thomson Foundation and at a media organisation of her choice.

"I would like to thank my editors, Sthe Msomi, Thembela Khamango, Thabiso Thakali and Lebogang Boshomane for all the support they have given me. They created an environment that has allowed me to thrive. Of course I would also like to thank my family for believing in my dreams and for affirming them," Ledwaba said.