Sowetan's young scribe scoops top award
Barely two years after setting foot in a newsroom, the Sowetan's junior reporter Karabo Ledwaba has set about blazing the journalism trail, scooping the Vodacom Young Journalist of the Year Award.
Among her prizes, the 25-year old won an all-expense paid trip to study at the renowned Thomson Foundation and at a media organisation of her choice.
"I would like to thank my editors, Sthe Msomi, Thembela Khamango, Thabiso Thakali and Lebogang Boshomane for all the support they have given me. They created an environment that has allowed me to thrive. Of course I would also like to thank my family for believing in my dreams and for affirming them," Ledwaba said.
"I'm really excited for the opportunity to see how a first world newspaper is run and what I can bring back to Sowetan. I'm also looking forward to receiving training from the Thomson Foundation which has done a lot of good work in helping uplifting the skills of journalists in developing countries such as South Africa"
The paper's Editor Msomi applauded Ledwaba's professionalism and unique journalistic voice, which set her apart from the pack.
'Karabo is one of the shining stars in our newsroom. Since joining Sowetan as an intern she has always impressed with her professionalism, her unique journalistic voice and her eagerness to try different forms of reporting. I have no doubt that the award is the first of many to come as she grows in the profession,' said Msomi.
The 25-year old "submitted a body of her outstanding work together with a strong motivation showing commitment to the vocation of news well above the norm. This award recognises the efforts of the rising stars in newsrooms across the regions," said Vodacom in a statement.