KZN boy accidentally shot in the head undergoes surgery, still in critical condition

An 8-year-old boy who was shot in the head, apparently while playing with a family member's gun, is still in a critical condition in hospital after an operation.

The child is fighting for his life after the accident in Mellville, KwaDukuza, north of Durban on Thursday.

Paul Herbst of IPSS Medical Rescue said the boy had to be airlifted to hospital.

“IPSS Medical Rescue and Lenmed 1 paramedics airlifted an 8-year-old child, who was accidentally shot in the head...”

Herbst said paramedics worked to stabilise the child while the Lenmed 1 Aeromedical helicopter landed on a makeshift landing zone nearby.