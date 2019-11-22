Jacob Zuma may not get a fair trial because of Schabir Shaik bias, argues defence

Submissions by former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team that any judge presiding over his case would just “read the record” of the Schabir Shaik trial and sentence him, showed a complete lack of understanding of criminal proceedings.

“It assumes that a judge presiding will not understand the basic conduct of a criminal trial,” advocate Andrew Breitenbach said in his argument on behalf of the National Prosecuting Authority against a bid by Zuma and French arms company Thales for leave to appeal against a court ruling that they not be granted a permanent stay of prosecution.

The “extreme” submission was made in Zuma’s heads of argument submitted to the court, but during argument in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Friday, his advocate Muzi Sikhakhane described as “zilch” the chances of Zuma successfully keeping out of evidence the “encrypted fax” used during Shaik’s trial.

The “encrypted fax” recorded a bribe of R500,000 a year for Zuma, who was then deputy president, from French arms company Thomson CSF (now Thales) in return for protection during any investigation into arms deal irregularities.

Sikhakhane said it has been found by the supreme court of appeal to prove a corrupt relationship between Zuma and Shaik and hence Zuma would not get a fair trial.