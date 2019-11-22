Jacob Zuma appeal matter goes ahead in Pietermaritzburg without him

Former president Jacob Zuma was a no-show in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Friday where he and French arms company Thales are appealing the decision to dismiss their application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane argued on Friday that in rejecting Zuma's bid for a permanent stay of prosecution, three KwaZulu-Natal judges had ignored “the prejudicial conduct of the National Prosecuting Authority” towards him.

This is one of the points his legal team raised before judges James Mnguni, Esther Steyn and Thoba Poyo-Dlwati in Zuma’s bid to be granted leave to appeal their October ruling in the supreme court of appeal.

They didn't present any new argument on the merits of the matter but challenged the court’s findings, including that the blame for delay in Zuma’s trial had to be shared between Zuma and his legal team and the National Prosecuting Authority.

They say another court may agree with Zuma’s assertions that he should have faced trial in 2003, along with his benefactor Schabir Shaik.