Reserve Bank keeps repo rate at 6.5%

The Reserve Bank erred on the side of caution and kept interest rates on hold on Thursday, even as it revised down its economic growth forecasts.

BusinessLIVE reported that the decision was widely expected but was deemed a tough call for the Bank as consumer inflation has continued to surprise to the downside and some economists see a growing likelihood that it could remain contained in the coming year.

The Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) left the repo rate at 6.5%, unchanged since the last cut in July.

The Bank left its inflation forecast unchanged since its September meeting — estimating inflation will average 4.2% in 2019, 5.1% in 2020, and 4.7% in 2021.