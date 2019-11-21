Hours before arrest, ANC MP Bongani Bongo was told he would also be probed for ethics violation

It was a double whammy week for former state security minister and ANC MP Bongani Bongo.

On the eve of his arrest on by the Hawks on Thursday on charges of corruption, parliament’s joint committee on ethics informed him that it was reviving a probe against him for breaching the legislature’s ethics code.

Bongo is chair of the National Assembly’s home affairs portfolio committee, and the alleged ethics breach stems from the fifth parliament.

The corruption charges levelled against Bongo by the National Prosecuting Authority and the ethics committee probe flow from shocking claims made exactly two years ago by former parliamentary legal adviser advvocate Nthuthuzelo Vanara.

At the time, Vanara, who is now head of legal services at the SABC, was serving as the evidence leader in parliament's inquiry into the capture of Eskom by members of the Gupta family, some politicians and some of the parastatal's senior executives.