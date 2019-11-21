Gwen Ngwenya's comeback to DA hits snag

Gwen Ngwenya's reappointment as DA's head of policy has hit a snag.

Sowetan understands that Ngwenya was scheduled to resume her duties when objections as to how she was reappointed were raised during the federal council meeting that elected John Steenhuisen as the party's interim leader on Sunday.

Insiders said the party's national management committee (NMC), a structure tasked with day-to-day running of the DA, approved Ngwenya's reappointment but that this has been objected by some members of the federal executive (FedEx).

"The NMC approved the appointment but some FedEx members wanted to challenge the appointment and those objections would be entertained this weekend," said an insider.

Another senior DA member said because the council meeting was convened to elect an interim leader, "there was no adequate time to discuss it, hence it was moved to the proper FedEx meeting".

Ngwenya resigned from her position in January and wrote a scathing letter after having a fallout with the former leader Mmusi Maimane over whether race should be used in redress.

Zille is said to have appointed Ngwenya, a decision that was later condoned by NMC.

According to the DA's constitution, the NMC has to report every decision to the FedEx, whose members decried that such was not done.