Two dozen poachers arrested after cat-and-mouse chase on Robben Island

Robben Island was the scene of a game of cat-and-mouse on Tuesday between law enforcement authorities and alleged abalone poachers stranded at sea.

Police and department of agriculture, forestry, and fisheries anti-poaching staff took to the area in the dead of night to act on information of poaching activity near the shore of the iconic island, which once held political prisoners such as Nelson Mandela.

While patrolling the island about 2am on Tuesday, the officers spotted numerous boats. The vessels sped off when the police were spotted, said spokesperson Siyabulela Malo.

The old adage, “no honour among thieves” held true, as the boats sped off, leaving the alleged abalone poachers floundering in the open ocean.