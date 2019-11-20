Sunnyside's White House demolition leaves scores of people homeless

Residents of the infamous White House building in Sunnyside, Pretoria, claim they have nowhere to go as the city demolishes the two-storey property.

The crime-invested building situated along Nelson Mandela drive was apparently home to 94 people, including women and children.

The building, owned by the City of Tshwane, was an infamous thug-den allegedly also housing prostitutes after it was abandoned more than 10 years ago.

Frans Kekana from Mokopane in Limpopo, who has been living in the property for 10 yeas now, said he has nowhere to go.

Kekana's eight months pregnant wife sat next to their belongings which included a mattress, one plate paraffin stove, a bag with their clothes and a few pots which were huddled outside the property's gate.

"They gave us a 48-hour notice, what plans can one make in that period? I'm not a criminal. I make a living from recycling," Kekana said.

The city of Tshwane issued a demolition order for the building following complains from residents, including Unisa students who were getting mugged by criminals allegedly living at the white house.