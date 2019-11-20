Pupil stabs grade 8 girl to death at school in Northern Cape

A girl in grade 8 was stabbed to death at her school in Upington, in the Northern Cape, on Wednesday.

The provincial education department said the girl was a pupil at Rosendal Intermediate School. She was reportedly stabbed by a fellow pupil.

“At this stage we are not sure what triggered the incident, but our district office is investigating,” said department spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe.

“The alleged perpetrator was issued with a suspension letter, pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing, and will be isolated and continue to write her examinations under supervision.”

Counsellors have been sent to the school to offer counselling to affected pupils and teachers.

“Schools are a mirror of society and it pains us that schools have become war zones where learners settle community issues,” said Van der Merwe.

"We call on the broader community of Upington to work with us to establish safer schools, safer homes and safer communities."