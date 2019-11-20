Durban hotel burglar rescued by police after getting stuck in shaft

A 27-year-old burglar had to be rescued by police after he fell down a 3m shaft in a popular Durban hotel on Wednesday.

Members of Durban search and rescue, eThekwini fire and rescue and Life Response Emergency Medical Services were called to the Onomo hotel in KE Masinga (Old Fort) Road.

It is understood that the perpetrator attempted to break into the hotel in the early hours of the morning and fell down a shaft just above the kitchen.