South Africa

Durban hotel burglar rescued by police after getting stuck in shaft

By Orrin Singh - 20 November 2019 - 12:30
The Onomo Hotel in KE Masinga (Old Fort) Road, Durban, where a 27-year-old man had to be rescued after attempting to break in.
The Onomo Hotel in KE Masinga (Old Fort) Road, Durban, where a 27-year-old man had to be rescued after attempting to break in.
Image: Supplied

A 27-year-old burglar had to be rescued by police after he fell down a 3m shaft in a popular Durban hotel on Wednesday. 

Members of Durban search and rescue, eThekwini fire and rescue and Life Response Emergency Medical Services were called to the Onomo hotel in KE Masinga (Old Fort) Road.

It is understood that the perpetrator attempted to break into the hotel in the early hours of the morning and fell down a shaft just above the kitchen.

A high angle rope rescue system was set up and the suspect was rescued.

He was treated and transported to hospital by KZN EMRS in a stable condition.

Police are investigating a case of housebreaking.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Inside the Guptas' Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million
North West shopping mall engulfed in flames
X