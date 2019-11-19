Relief for job seekers as government increases timeframe for validity of certified documents.

A certified document will now be valid for six months for government job applications, the presidency has announced.

In the past, government departments would reject an application if the documents attached were certified more than three months ago.

This caused headaches for job seekers as it meant that they had to print and travel to places like the police stations every three months in order to certify their documents.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has now scrapped the “onerous” three months requirement.

“Government has recognised that the practice to date impacts negatively on job seekers in the current economic climate in South Africa, and that there is a need to reduce burden on job seekers to submit – with each job application – certified copies of supporting documents which are not older than three months,” presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said in a statement.