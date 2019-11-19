Inequality rampant in the country

Stats SA's latest report has confirmed that the country is still one of the most unequal in the world.

Inequality Trends in South Africa, released on Thursday, showed that white people earned three times more than black people on average, two decades after apartheid.

The report also found that the wage gap between South Africa's groups increased between 2011 and 2015.

It said black households faced the highest level of unemployment and earned the lowest wages, while white people's salaries were higher.

The earnings of white people were about three times more than those of black people. Whites also had the highest annual median expenditure.

The average monthly earnings among black people were R6,009 in 2006 and R9,186 in 2015, while the figures for the white population were R77,308 in 2006 and R100,205 in 2015.