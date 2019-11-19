South Africa

Calling all matrics: claim your fame and you could win R10,000

Register now to receive your results in January

By Staff writer - 19 November 2019 - 10:31
You’ve done the hard work and survived the exams. Now it’s time to claim your fame by registering on our matric results website, brought to you in partnership with Educor, Southern Africa's largest private tertiary education provider with brands like Intec, Lyceum and Damelin.

If you’re writing matric in 2019, click on http://matric.sowetanlive.co.za right now to sign up – it's quick and easy.  

Want to keep studying after finishing matric?

Click here to see which Educor brand is perfect for your studies

There is even a cash prize of R10,000 up for grabs for one lucky matriculant!

When the results are released in January, we will email you an alert so you can find your results on our website alongside a bunch of fascinating information about the performance of your school and province, for example.

You can only register a profile until January 7 2020 – the day before most of the National Senior Certificate results are released.

When will you get your results?

  • IEB results: Midnight on January 7 2020
  • National Senior Certificate results for all provinces except Western Cape: 6am on January 8 2020
  • National Senior Certificate results for Western Cape: 5am on January 9 2020

So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to claim your matric fame.

