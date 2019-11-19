'Ailing Kanya Cekeshe mistreated in prison'

Kanya Cekeshe's lawyer says the #FeesMustFall activist is suffering from "extreme" mental health problems and is not getting any help in prison.

Cekeshe has been in Leeuwkop prison in Johannesburg since December 2017 after being sentenced to an eight-year prison term - three of which were suspended - for public violence and malicious damage to property.

He had pleaded guilty to setting a police vehicle alight during a fees protest in 2016.

Last month, the Johannesburg magistrate's court dismissed Cekeshe's application for leave to appeal against his conviction. His counsel indicated they would appeal the decision in the high court.

His lawyer, Wikus Steyl, confirmed to Sowetan's sister publication TimesLIVE yesterday Cekeshe had been admitted to hospital.