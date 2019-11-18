South Africa

Two stabbed to death on Durban beach

By Staff Reporter - 18 November 2019 - 21:40
Police on Monday confirmed that two people were stabbed to death on the beach near Durban's Suncoast Casino.
Two people were found stabbed to death in the sand dunes near Durban's Suncoast Casino on Monday afternoon.

"It is alleged that a local plastic and cardboard seller was walking in the dunes at Suncoast when he observed the body of an Indian male and female on the sand dunes ... with stab wounds. The male still had the knife embedded in his chest.

"The scene of crime is hidden and out of public sight," said SAPS spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

The man ran to Durban Central police station to report the matter.

Mbele said the man's identity was known, but they were waiting to inform their relatives.

"Further investigation to trace suspects continues," said Mbele.

