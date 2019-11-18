Petition for 'elder care leave' in SA gets a boost

A bid by a private citizen to amend the law to allow employees to take time off to care for their ageing parents who are sick or terminally ill has received a boost.

Hendri Terblanche got a letter from Lechesa Tsenoli, deputy speaker of the National Assembly, on October 31 confirming that his petition for elder care leave would be referred for consideration by the portfolio committee on employment and labour.

Terblanche petitioned parliament in July 2018 to amend the basic conditions of employment act to include “parent‚ adoptive or grandparent” in the section relating to time off work.

He proposed in a letter to the national council of provinces that employees should get three days paid leave, or six weeks unpaid leave, when a parent or adoptive parent was ill.

"As the population in South Africa ages, more time needs to be devoted to take care of our elders," he said in the letter.