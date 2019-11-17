Six suspects arrested for death of woman in Bramley hijacking

Six suspects have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 45-year-old woman in a hijacking incident in Johannesburg on Friday morning, police said on Saturday.

Police said the woman was shot dead at about 6am on Friday after she was hijacked by a group of armed men after stopping at an intersection in Bramley.

Her vehicle was later recovered in Alexandra.

“Following the incident, police immediately mobilised maximum resources as per the SAPS 72-hour reaction plan, and embarked on an intelligence-driven operation that led police to a tavern on 4th Avenue in Alexandra.

“The team made up of the SAPS and Johannesburg Metro Police Department, pounced on the tavern and were able to apprehend a total of 17 suspects while an unconfirmed number managed to escape,” police said.