#MyFokMarelize crashes into a Tesla
Marelize Horn, who shot to fame after crashing into a rugby post on a bicycle, has left her mark again — in the paintwork of a Tesla.
Horn, who during a previous interview with TimesLIVE described herself as abnormally accident prone, recently crashed into one of the electric vehicles in the Netherlands where she is working as an au pair.
Rapport said on Sunday that she was working abroad for a couple, looking after their three children, aged from four to seven years. Part of her duties involve taking the children to school on an elongated cargo bike.
It was while ferrying two of the children in a cramped cycle lane that she started to panic and decided to hit the open road instead. “And then I hit a car ... a Tesla,” she said.
“I explained that I’m from Namibia and not familiar (with the roads). My heart almost stopped. I am sure the children were traumatised.”
The car was left with a 7cm-long scrape but the driver was accommodating and allowed them to go on their way.
Horn became an internet sensation after video footage of her riding into a rugby post went viral.
In the video, she rides in a circle then heads straight for a rugby post, crashes into it and falls off. Starting to walk towards Marelize, her mother Heidi sighs “My fok, Marelize” before the video ends.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.