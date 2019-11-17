South Africa

Head-on crash kills nine, endangered species unit called to scene

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 17 November 2019 - 12:38
Buckets containing dead starfish, crabs and snake skins were scattered across the crash site.
Image: SAPS

Eight people died in a head-on collision between a bakkie and car on the R531 road between Hoedspruit and Swadini, Limpopo, on Saturday.

One of two injured people transported to hospital for treatment after the crash died later.

“It is alleged that a Toyota bakkie 4x4 single cab travelling from Swadini direction collided head-on with a Toyota Avanza travelling from the direction of Hoedspruit. During this collision, eight people died instantly,” said police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

Mojapelo said the process of identifying the deceased was under way.

The police endangered species unit was called to the scene after buckets containing snake skins, starfish, crabs and other dead sea creatures were found scattered about the crash site.

“They were apparently carried in the back of the bakkie. Investigations into their origin are unfolding,” said Mojapelo.

A case of culpable homicide was opened.

