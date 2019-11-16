Power system remains ‘constrained and vulnerable’: Eskom warns

Eskom warned on Saturday that the power system remained under strain but said that no load-shedding was expected over the weekend.

“The system remains constrained and vulnerable, with generating plants performing at very low levels of reliability. With unplanned breakdowns below 9,000MW as at 8am today, the probability of load-shedding remains, but will only be implemented if absolutely necessary,” the power utility said.

It said there was sufficient diesel for its open cycle gas turbines and water at the pumped storage schemes to supplement the shortage of capacity if required.