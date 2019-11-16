South Africa

Power system remains ‘constrained and vulnerable’: Eskom warns

By SowetanLIVE - 16 November 2019 - 14:03
Eskom says the power system remains under strain but no load-shedding is expected over the weekend.
Image: Eskom

Eskom warned on Saturday that the power system remained under strain but said that no load-shedding was expected over the weekend.

The system remains constrained and vulnerable, with generating plants performing at very low levels of reliability. With unplanned breakdowns below 9,000MW as at 8am today, the probability of load-shedding remains, but will only be implemented if absolutely necessary,” the power utility said.

It said there was sufficient diesel for its open cycle gas turbines and water at the pumped storage schemes to supplement the shortage of capacity if required.

“The Emergency Response Command Centre (ERCC) continues to monitor the system closely. Eskom wishes to remind customers that any unexpected shift, such as additional unplanned breakdowns or the unavailability of diesel for open cycle gas turbines or low water levels at the pumped storage schemes, could result in load-shedding at short notice.”

It added that a concerted collective effort to reduce demand could help to lessen the level of load-shedding and urged consumers to assist in reducing demand by using electricity sparingly.

