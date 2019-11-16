Master of high court still in custody

The bail application of former Mpumalanga master of the high court Bina Masuku and her boyfriend has been postponed.

Masuku (44), and her 35-year-old boyfriend Elvis Kgosiemang have been accused of defrauding public members by pocketing money from deceased people’s estates. She was taken into custody on Thursday while Kgosiemang was arrested on Friday.

Masuku has since been dismissed from the department of justice on November 8 after an internal investigation found she had misrepresented the department.

The two are facing charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.