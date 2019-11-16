IN PICTURES | Strong winds tear through Cape Town
Residents of Cape Town woke up to a different kind of city on Saturday as strong winds tore through the CBD.
The south easter blowing Capetonians away this morning @TimesLIVE @CapeTown pic.twitter.com/V5gJtaOBwP— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) November 16, 2019
Sunday Times photographer Esa Alexander was there to capture Capetonians struggling with the weather conditions.
