Greenmarket Square traders ask government to address refugee situation

“For six weeks now there has been a protest by a fraction of the refugee and asylum-seeking community in Cape Town. Many of their grievances are valid and many of our own traders suffer the same injustices particularly from the department of home affairs. We have enormous sympathy for the most vulnerable people among the protesters,” the letter states.

However, the traders noted that the central demand of the protest leaders, to be resettled to a third country (i.e. not SA, nor the countries the refugees had fled from) as a group is “misguided and unrealistic”.

The letter said the traders understood the refugees’ need to seek shelter in the Central Methodist Mission after a “disproportionately violent eviction” from outside the UNHCR offices, but for two weeks now “the men who lead the protest have occupied the area around the church, the church itself, parts of Greenmarket Square, and the surrounding areas.

The consequences of this have been dire for our businesses and for the people inside the church, particularly the women, children and those who need care.”

The traders observed the hazards of such a large group occupying the area, such as the over-used toilet facilities around the square, the protesters’ cars displacing the taxis, which lease space from the city, the fire hazard of cooking outside the church and around the market, and the mass group of people blocking the pavement at the trading area.