Human settlements‚ water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu has appointed former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini as the chairperson of the Social Housing Regulatory Authority interim board‚ Mail and Guardian reported on Friday.

Her appointment follows speculation by the DA about Dlamini‚ which threatened to press charges should the disgraced former minister get a government post.

The constitutional court in 2018 ruled that Dlamini was personally liable for 20% of the legal costs incurred during the Sassa scandal.

While some members of the public questioned accountability in the ruling party‚ Sisulu's spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa told 702 that Dlamini has the necessary credentials to occupy the position.

“She remains a member of the national executive committee of the ANC‚ she is the president of the Women’s League of the ANC and we have to accept the fact that there is a deployment committee of the ANC.”

The decision upset many on social media‚ who flooded timelines with tweets in response to Dlamini's appointment.

Others joked that politics would be a bit more exciting with the return of “Sassa Fierce”/ “Queen B” Dlamini.