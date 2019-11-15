Municipal boss suspended after terminating contracts

A Limpopo municipal manager has been placed on precautionary suspension a month after he terminated multimillion-rand road contracts in Tzaneen that were allegedly awarded irregularly.

The council announced after a special meeting on Tuesday that it had resolved to place Greater Tzaneen municipal manager Serapelo Matlala on precautionary suspension.

Municipality spokesperson Neville Ndlala said Matlala was suspended pending an investigation into the Mulati access road and Codesa to Hani Street projects.

"Council has delegated the mayor, councillor Maripe Mangena to appoint an independent investigator within seven days to conduct an investigation into the two projects.

"The investigator must conduct and finalise a report within 30 days of appointment. Upon receipt of the report, the mayor must inform the speaker of council to convene a special council within seven days," he said.

The SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) provincial secretary Patrick Aphane said they welcomed Matlala's suspension and that they wanted the disciplinary process to be concluded speedily.